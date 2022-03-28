Officials have disclosed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has now approved a request by Nigeria to allow spectators fill the 60,000-capacity MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja for Tuesday’s must-win World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

CAF had originally allowed 30,000 spectators for the second leg clash between the two West African rivals.

It is now left to be seen whether the local authorities can get a full house for the game after the match ticketing rights was awarded to African Independent Television (AIT).

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Ghana also got approval from CAF to fill up the 40,000-capacity Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi for the first clash, which ended 0-0 Friday night.

The overall winners of the playoffs will march on to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November.