By Joe Apu

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Peterside Idah has urged the Super Eagles to go all out against the Black Stars of Ghana and get the desired results Nigeria football fans want in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.

Speaking from his base in South Africa, the shot stopper who played for the BCC Lions of Gboko, Rangers International of Enugu among other top clubs in the Nigeria league noted that the players must not take any chances with regards to the two encounters.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“Ghana and Nigeria encounters have always been tough and for that reason, the Super Eagles must understand that so much is attached to the two games. The game in Ghana is important to Nigeria heading to Qatar 2022. Ghana has not been fantastic recently but Coach Augustine Eguavoen and his backroom staff should not take it for granted.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Though, I don’t see Ghana stopping Nigeria from being at the World Cup, it is important not to take anything for granted. Ghanaians will play mind game and all sort of tricks just to destabilize Nigeria to get an upper hand in the first game. What is important is for Nigeria to remain focused and get a good result right there in Ghana,” Idah stated.

On the choice of Eguavoen as Super Eagles Coach, the football analyst cum pastor said he sees the former Super Eagles captain is the man to lead the Eagles to Qatar.

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.