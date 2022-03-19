Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is yet to know his fate for next weekend’s 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana following a knee injury he sustained in Thursday night’s UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 clash against Rennes.

The fitness of the dependable midfielder who hopped off the pitch is now a source of concern for Super Eagles interim manager Augustine Eguavoen barely a week to the first leg encounter against Ghanain Kumasi as he is yet to get the doctor’s response.

