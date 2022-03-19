By Bolaji Okunola
Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is yet to know his fate for next weekend’s 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana following a knee injury he sustained in Thursday night’s UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 clash against Rennes.
The fitness of the dependable midfielder who hopped off the pitch is now a source of concern for Super Eagles interim manager Augustine Eguavoen barely a week to the first leg encounter against Ghanain Kumasi as he is yet to get the doctor’s response.
This current situation has left the Super Eagles technical bench in a worried state as they wait to hear from the Leicester City doctors.
Ndidi according to the Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers revealed the mid- fielder may have damaged his ligament.
Reacting to the mid- fielder’s injury, Rodgers hinted the Nigerian soccer star will be sidelined until further notice pending the doctor’s reply.
“Ndidi has a blocked tackle, so it is his medial ligament and his knee, so we will see how that is. The extent of the injury will only be ascertained by the weekend,” he stated via club twitter handle.
In the absence of Ndidi, Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen will have to make do with Frank Onyeka of Brentford, come backing Ogenyi Onazi and Oghenekaro Etebo, who has only just recovered from a long-term injury.
Meanwhile, Nigeria de- fender Kenneth Omeruo could be ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off against Ghana due to injury.
Omeruo, one of the eight defenders listed for the crucial tie by Coach Austin Eguavoen, is reportedly nursing an adductor injury.
“He (Omeruo) looks to be injured and may miss the next game against Sporting Gijon,” a report on AS Diario Deportivo stated.
