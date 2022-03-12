By Joe Apu
As the date for the double-header for the 2022 World Cup playoff, a delegation from FIFA will next week arrive in Ghana to inspect the Cape Coast Sports Stadium ahead of the clash between Ghana and Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The Black Stars and the Super Eagles are billed for a crucial two-legged encounter in the final week of March.
Attheendofitall, one of Africa’s giants will miss out on playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup this year.
Ahead of the first leg of the clash, a FIFA delegation according to Akoma FM will arrive for inspection of the Cape Coast Stadium next week.
The pitch of the stadium has been left in a bad state after the celebration of the country’s 65th Independence Day just last Sunday.
Although the National Sports Authority has already commenced works to ensure it is brought back to life, the poor state of the grass is a threat.
Should the FIFA delegation be dissatisfied when they inspect the venue, the clash between Ghana and Nigeria scheduled to be staged on March 25 could be moved from Ghana to a neutral venue.
Also billed for next week is the release of the Black Stars squad that will face Nigeria. This was revealed by footballghana.com following comments of a management committee member of the Black Stars, Alhaji Grusah.
However, reports emerged that the squad has been submitted to the committee, who then scheduled a meeting on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, to review the list.
But Grusah speaking to Accra-based Angel FM revealed the 6-member committee is yet to receive the list.
The veteran football administrator also added that the body will meet next week instead.
“We don’t do the call-up, it is the job of the technical team, and then submit it to us for review. What is circulating on social media (but) we have not received it yet. So next week will hold a meeting and see the way forward,” he said.
Grusah, although denied that the squad has been submitted to the commit- tee, he said head coach, Otto Addo has successfully convinced some Ghanaians based abroad to join the Black Stars.
