As the date for the double-header for the 2022 World Cup playoff, a delegation from FIFA will next week arrive in Ghana to inspect the Cape Coast Sports Stadium ahead of the clash between Ghana and Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars and the Super Eagles are billed for a crucial two-legged encounter in the final week of March.

Attheendofitall, one of Africa’s giants will miss out on playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup this year.

Ahead of the first leg of the clash, a FIFA delegation according to Akoma FM will arrive for inspection of the Cape Coast Stadium next week.