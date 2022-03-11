By Joe Apu
Uncertainty over the availability of Ghana defender, Abdul Rahman Baba has left coach Otto Addo in panic as the Read- ing star has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria later this month.
The player has been out of action since mid-February after picking up a knee in- jury against Preston North End in the Championship.
However, Reading boss Paul Ince has divulged the 27-year-old left-back will continue to be on the sidelines another two to three weeks making him unavailable for the World Cup play-off.
Ghana’s hopes of having the Chelsea loanee to face the Super Eagles have been quashed according to information gathered on footballghana.com.
“Rahman is two or three weeks away. Halilovic is maybe another week or so away.
It’s tough because these players have been out a while and we need to get them back up to scratch,” Ince said in a press conference ahead of this week- end’s match against Nottingham Forest.
Meanwhile, reports in the local media suggest that Hearts of Oak left-back, Dennis Nkrumah-Korsah will fill the void for the two crucial games.
Rahman has made a total appearance of 24 in the ongoing English Skybet Championship.
In a related development, Ghana interim coach Otto Addo has named top English Premier League stars Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Leicester City’s ever present defender Daniel Amartey as captain and deputy captain respectively for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria.
