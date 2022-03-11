Uncertainty over the availability of Ghana defender, Abdul Rahman Baba has left coach Otto Addo in panic as the Read- ing star has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria later this month.

The player has been out of action since mid-February after picking up a knee in- jury against Preston North End in the Championship.

