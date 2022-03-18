By Paul Erewuba

The Ghana Football Federation is not leaving every stone unturned in its quest to seeing that the Black Stars confront the Super Eagles with a strong squad.

In order to achieve their aim, the Ghanaian football authorities have extended invitation to Roma attacker Felix Afena-Gyan to be part of the Ghanaian squad that would trade tackles with Nigeria in the crucial Qatar 2022 qualifiers later in March.

The Black Stars will lock horns with the Super Eagles in a doubleheader scheduled for the 25th and 29th of March.

However, while Super Eagles boss Augustine Eguavoen has released his squad list for the West-African derby, Ghanaian coach Otto Addo has submitted his list to the Ghana Football Association. Still, they have opted to keep it close to their chests.

Nonetheless, with the shortage of Ghanaian attacking talents, some players are expected to be part of the team.

A top Ghanaian journalist Thierry Nyann, reportedly said Roma star Afena-Gyan, and Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo have received call ups to the Ghanaian team.

Afena-Gyan just broke into the scene this season, and is yet to establish his brilliance. The 19-year-old has two goals in 16 appearances this season, while Semenyo has six goals and eight assists in 25 appearances this season.

