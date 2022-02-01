Former England youth international and Chelsea ace, Calcum Hudson-Odoi, has agreed to play for Ghana in their World Cup qualifiers playoff against Nigeria in March.

Reports coming out of Ghana have it that the Chelsea winger met with Chris Hughton, who is favourite to be named as Ghana coach and agreed to switch allegiance to the team.

The reports still remain unconfirmed and it is worthy to note that this isn’t the first time it has been reported that he has switched to Ghana but he denied.

However, sources in Ghana told owngoalnigeria.com that he isn’t going to be cleared on time to play against Nigeria.

The switch from England to a different federation in a different continent requires a minimum of six months to be approved as the English FA has other affiliates who need to sign off the papers before he’s cleared by FIFA and it requires time.