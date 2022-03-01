As the Super Eagles camp opens on March 21 for the crunch encounter with Ghana Black Stars, Nigeria’s stand up player at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Moses Simon will expectedly lead Leicester City’s trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman to the Abuja camp, as they are primed to arrive Nigeria March 19.

Also expected to arrive Nigeria on that date is Brighton’s Frank Onyeka while Al Hilal striker Odion Ighalo, is expected a day later.

The Watford contingent – William Troost Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis, and Oghenekaro Etebo – will be arriving on March 22 just the Italian contingent of Victor Osimhen and Ola Aina are expected to arrive on March 22 same as Alex Iwobi of Everton.

The camp in Abuja will officially open March 21 for the two-legged match to be played on March 25 and 29.

FIFA has set March 21 to 29 as the international break which allows all clubs in Europe and elsewhere to release their foreign players to play for their national teams which means the two sides will have all their players available if selected.

With the Eagles scheduled to face the Black Stars in the first leg in their World Cup qualifying playoffs, on March 25, the camp will be packed with players who were called up.