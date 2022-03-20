By Paul Erewuba
Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, on Saturday gave Coach Augustine Eguavoen something to cheer about as he set the tone for the Nigeria clash against Ghana for the Qatar World Cup playoff holding at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi come March 25.
In the epic Serie A encounter monitored from a DStv sports channel, Victor Osimhen leveled for Napoli in the 52nd and 63rd minutes of the game to score his tenth goal of the season in the Serie A. Osimhen’s goal was enough to create a new Serie A record for a Nigerian as he has now reached double figures in two seasons.
It would be recalled that many Nigerian attackers have played in the Serie A including Obafemi Martins who had a double-figure once, Ayo Makinwa, Victor Obinna Nsofor, Kanu Nwankwo and Simy Nwankwo who hit 20 league goals last season in the Serie A. Osimhen is yet another Nigerian attacker to play in the Serie A and is showing great quality after an injury spell earlier in the season.
The former Lille attacker scored his second of the evening in the 63rd minute to give Napoli the lead in a game that looked more difficult than it suggested.
The attacker has now scored fifteen goals this season in all competitions at the time of filing this report and is being tipped to hit 20 goals in this campaign.
Napoli has shown better quality since Osimhen’s return and is fighting for the Serie A title this season along- side the Milan sisters of AC Milan and Inter Milan.
