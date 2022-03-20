Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, on Saturday gave Coach Augustine Eguavoen something to cheer about as he set the tone for the Nigeria clash against Ghana for the Qatar World Cup playoff holding at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi come March 25.

In the epic Serie A encounter monitored from a DStv sports channel, Victor Osimhen leveled for Napoli in the 52nd and 63rd minutes of the game to score his tenth goal of the season in the Serie A. Osimhen’s goal was enough to create a new Serie A record for a Nigerian as he has now reached double figures in two seasons.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .