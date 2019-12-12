Nigeria’s senior national team, the Super Eagles will know their group stage foes for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying series next month, reports www.aclsports.com

The Super Eagles had featured in each of the last three World Cup tournaments and will be bidding to make it four in a row for the first time ever and seventh overall in Qatar in 2022.

Nigeria will be joining thirty-nine (39) other African countries in the second round (group stage) draws, which has been scheduled for the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

The second round of the qualifiers will kick off in March 2020 and will conclude in October 2021. Group winners will advance to the third round, which is scheduled for November 2021.

The ten group winners from Round 2 will be paired up for knockout matches, with the five winners securing a berth at Qatar 2022, a format reminiscent of the 2014 World Cup qualifying race which saw Nigeria defeating Ethiopia en route to qualification.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December 2022.