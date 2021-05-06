Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month could be postponed after reports emerged that CAF is considering shifting the round of games to September.

The Super Eagles host Liberia next month, but that game is now under doubt following the latest report coming out of Africa.

According to AFP, some countries’ stadiums are yet to meet CAF’s requirement to host matches.

And as a result, CAF is considering shifting the start of the qualifiers for another three months. However, the football body is yet to release an official statement on the report.

Meanwhile, Soccernet had earlier reported that seven stadiums in Nigeria had passed CAF’s approval to host the Super Eagles three home qualifiers and potentially one more should they top their group.

The three-time African champions have been drawn in Group C alongside Liberia, Cape Verde and the Central African Republic.