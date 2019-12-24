The Super Eagles are among the 10 top seeded teams for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifying draw after they finished among the top 10 countries by the latest FIFA Rankings.

Nigeria finished 2019 as the third ranked team in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia.

The other top seeded teams are 2019 AFCON champions, Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali and DR Congo.

These 10 teams will, thus, head the 10 qualifying groups.

The draw will be staged on January 21, at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, from 6pm.

The ceremony will see 14 winners from the first round join 26 top-seeded teams, including Nigeria to form 10 groups of four