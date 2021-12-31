By Philip Nwosu

Founder of Love of Christ Generation Church, C&S (Worldwide), Abimbola Esther Ajay,i has revealed God’s plan for Nigeria in 2022.

The cleric made the revelation when she received the executive members of Lagos Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by the Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi, in her church in Lagos, yesterday.

According to her, 2022 is a year of new glory for Nigeria as God would arise for His people.

“God will touch the hearts of our leaders to do the needful for the citizenry in the new year, I have so much believe that Nigeria will be great because there’s no country in the world without poor people.”

Ajayi urged Nigerians to be steadfast and prayerful at all times, as it was needless pointing fingers at people in power “because Nigeria is a country that cannot be easily ruled due to diverse ethnic groups.”

The ‘thank-you-visit’ was embarked upon by the NUJ executive members to appreciate the philanthropic gesture and support of Ajayi.