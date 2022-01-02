From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has expressed optimism that the year 2022 would be better as it would change the country’s political and economic fortunes.

IPAC National Chairman, Yabaji Sani, in a statement yesterday encouraged Nigerians to pray for the military personnel in their battle against bandits ravaging different parts of the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Sani, who doubles as National Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP), said: “On behalf of the National Executive Committee and members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, I am extending to all Nigerians our seasons greetings and wishes for a happy and prosperous New Year. We join all our compatriots in giving praises to the Almighty God for His special grace and blessings that saw us surviving the devastations of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the travails of an unprecedented downturn in the nation’s economy, the ruinations of the crimes of armed banditry, kidnapping, insurgency among other inclement developments that reigned throughout the preceding year in our country.

“It is our fervent prayers and hope that the year 2022 will come with temperate and healing winds of economic turnaround, recovery and attendant prosperity, an atmosphere of security and stability, restoration of our known cherished culture of harmonious and peaceful coexistence among all the component nationalities and communities of our country