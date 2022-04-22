Barely 24 hours after the national leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) announced the cost of its nomination and expression of interest forms, two businessmen from Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State are set to issue a N200 million cheque for the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, to purchase theirs.

The businessmen, Ukaegbu James, and Nnanna Kalu, made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja, noting that both Lawan and Kalu are competent leaders to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The duo noted that APC needed a unifier and committed leader with a good knowledge of Nigeria to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

They said: “If we must get it right in 2023, we need a result-oriented leaders, like Kalu and Lawan, to succeed President Buhari in 2023. It is time to present our best hands because there won’t be any room for writing of fake results.

“We are ready to make N200 million available by weekend to purchase their nomination forms. We are convinced by their track records, managerial skills, experience and leadership acumen.”