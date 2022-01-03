I am not George Orwell, who wrote about 1984 long before it berthed. I am also not about making predictions about 2023, except to confirm that President Muhammadu Buhari must leave office. I only hope that, when that comes to pass, Nigerians would be fair enough to confer on me the title of Prophet General of the Nation(s).

In fact, it amuses me greatly whenever I read the President’s recurrent assurances that he would surely leave in 2023, as if we didn’t know that he wished he left yesterday! Honestly, the man would be too eager if, by a stroke of happenstance, 24 hours become six so that he would be done and return to his cows in Daura village.

Cows again? I refuse to be tempted to talk about cows and our COWntry. It gladdens my heart that the cowmen seem to have beaten a retreat, probably because of the fear that their roughshod years would soon be over, as Baba takes permanent leave of the Villa, taking away their roof with him. Or they too have been cowed by bandits and rustlers and they are now strategising on a life beyond 2023 and Baba.

Anyway, not to worry. Before I digress too far, I was talking about 2023. What is the big deal about that year sef?

Now, there was a prophet in the scriptures, who could not see the Lord until King Uzziah died. There is controversy as regards the intent of that narrative. Was Uzziah an obstruction? Was the man of God merely situating an event? Whatever, Uzziah died and the man saw the Lord.

So, in 2023, Buhari’s presidency would elapse and the chains would also drop off the limbs of Nigerians. Let nobody take it to mean that Buhari manacled us to something untoward, such as penury, insecurity and benumbing fear. Let it not be interpreted that the Buhari presidency arguably divided Nigerians more than ever before. Rather, let it be known that, as Baba packs out of Aso Rock with his delectable and activist First Lady, not a few Nigerians would rejoice that a new lord would emerge.

That is why the people that trouble Nigeria have upped their game, doing what they know best, raising hopes they would sooner dash, making promises sooner broken, as if we don’t now know that there is a very thin line between chain and change.

Virtually all the tribes want to produce the next President. My question is, do tribes make the best President? What tribes were the Singaporean and Chinese statesmen that built their countries out of nothing?

Tribes come into play when mediocrity displaces merit; when cronyism and patrimony take centre stage.

The North that has manipulated this country out of existence such that one of the most revered writers in the world referred to it in past tense, saying there was a country, still wants to retain the presidency. Funny people, they claim Buhari wasted their turn; whatever that means.

Even the kingmaker wants to be made king. Haba, Asiwaju! Don’t wilt the clout because the crown can’t get to your head. Even if they force it on you, remove your head and say tufiakwa. This country is filled with political undertakers, who look into their crystal balls and espy who next to destroy. Reject it with vehemence.

Honestly, if equity and fairness is valuable; if Nigeria wants to get back to paths of glory, if at all that matters, then the Jagaban must support the Igbo.

I am not sold to the Igbo presidency project in a manner that it becomes do or die. I am not sold to the idea of going cup in hand and fawning before exaggerated power-baggers to beg for it. Whatever for?

Is the igbo presidency our priority? How will Nigerian President of Igbo extraction better the lot of the Igbo than the state governors and local government chairmen? How does Buhari who lives in Abuja dictate to the five South-East governors how to use resources of the states for the people? It is only in the South-East that I have seen roads constructed with wire gauze. How is that Buhari’s probem? Has he stopped the governors from creating a vibrant regional bloc that would empower the commercial life of the people where they excel?

There are virtually no roads. The schools are decrepit and rustic. Teachers are hungry. Pensioners are dying. Yet our governors shuttle to Abuja every monthend to collect allocations they reallocate to themselves and fancies.

Let me boldly repeat for emphasis that Igbo President is desirable but not a priority, until the Igbo master their craft and know how to take care of their affairs.

Before 2023 comes, if it will, we aleady have 2022. Ndigbo must decide what to do with the one we already have that will determine what 2023 brings. Very soon, the Igbo would be receiving quit notices for expressing their choice in a country in which their stakes have been taken away. How does presiding over such a country heal the people? Is Ala-Igbo so cursed we cannot produce just one governor that makes a difference, much as I am angry with Wike for disparaging his Igbo roots but the man is working and it is evident to all; Prof. Zullum is active in Borno despite the Boko Haram carnage. There is yet no single governor east of the Niger that has come near replicating what the Okparas and Mbakwes did, and we are busy talking about Igbo President.

Was this not the same utopia that failed Owelle Nnamdi Azikiwe? While others were talking about Nigeria, he was busy with a nebulous African project and lost all.

Nothing stops the five South-East governors from creating commercial and industrial estates across the region. Oba International Market is rotting away, so also is the one in Owerri and many other places. They are neglected and allowed to rot by dull leadership. Consequently, Igbo businessmen travel far to do their trade and get burnt when their shops are demolished as often recorded. Nothing stops the governors from building mini dry ports. If our people in high places press hard enough, the dredging of the River Niger shall be done, but will they? The governors can do light rail to interconnect the states. Instead, ego has chained them and the people suffer.

Let Ndigbo move for the presidency, if they so wish, nothing wrong, but with the right mind.

Nigeria would begin to locate its derailed destiny the day it begins to treat the Igbo with respect. Only the Igbo have what it takes to midwife a truly egalitarian and progressive country. If the Igbo are allowed to bring their industry, tenacity and verve to governance at the centre, Nigeria would be the best for it.

However, my contention is that the Igbo do o not need to beg Nigeria to be allow to save the country. Nigeria needs the Igbo more than the Igbo need her. Nigeria should actually be begging Ndigbo to lend them one of their hot brains littering the landscape.

It is strange that the North is talking about merit, and posit that such could be found only in the North. The kind of leadership the North has given this country is self-evident by its colossal hollowness.

The Igbo have quite an array of stars that could transform this country effortlessly. The list is endless. Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, the highly cerebral Minister of State for Education is one of them. A doctorate degree holder in law, a former lawmaker, self-effacing but with an effective groundswell of support across borders. Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, is a lion. People say he has lost much of his clout and Igbo patriotism since he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). Many are saying Nigeria used the EFCC to beat him into line. I have my doubts about that but strongly believe he is fit for the office.

Those giving IPOB as excuse for denying Ndigbo are being mischievous. If that were to be a factor, the North, which has been overrun by bandits and terrorists, is least suited to remain in Aso Rock in 2023.