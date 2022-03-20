The immediate past 260 councillors in Enugu State have reiterated their unflinching support and solidarity to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, come 2023 elections as the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), not only in the state but also in the entire South East geo-political zone.

The former councillors who gave the endorsement when they paid a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, described the governor as a good teacher and father to all, disclosing that they have learnt a lot from his uncommon leadership style.

They commended Ugwuanyi for teaching them a quality leadership style, especially in the areas of peace and good governance.

The immediate past councillors expressed their unreserved gratitude to the governor for the opportunity he gave them to serve under his administration.

They equally appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi “for the peace and normalcy your administration has enthroned in the entire Enugu State.”

The former councillors further thanked the governor “for the peaceful atmosphere under which Enugu State Local Government elections were conducted.”