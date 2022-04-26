From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Josephine Anenih, has admonished women seeking to contest the 2023 general elections to brace up, as the 35 per cent affirmative action is not automatic.

Anenih, who spoke at a meeting between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national woman leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, and women aspirants, yesterday, admonished female aspirants to reach out to their leaders at the grassroots.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She said if the aspirants are unqualified for the positions they are aspiring for, or are unknown at their respective areas, they are unlikely to achieve their desires.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“If you are not qualified and nobody knows you in your place, you won’t get the seat you are looking for. Some of you, if we ask, when last did you attend your ward meeting or state meeting? And you now want to be a House of Representatives member or governor? It is a tall order.

“The 35 per cent affirmative action we are clamouring for is not magic. We must work hard for it. Don’t give PDP a bad name by saying women are marginalised. If you are qualified, you will be given a chance. You must learn to involve your local leaders and recognise them. Even if the chairman does not like you, there are people you know who he respects. Use them to get to him. We will continue pushing for women’s rights in national, state and local levels but you must do your part.”