From Ben Dunno, Warri

The National President, Committee For Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) Comrade (Dr) Prince Kehinde Taiga, has applauded the resilience of Nigerians in surviving the enormous challenges of year ended 2022 and urged them to take their destiny in their hands by voting in the right leaders in the forthcoming general elections.

Describing 2023 as a defining political year in the nation’s history, the CDHR President warned that the choice of wrong leaders by the electorates during the elections would not only inflict further hardship on the already impoverished people but also capable of plunging the country into a state of anarchy as a result of worsened security situation.

Addressing some critical issues affecting the nation in his new year message, yesterday, Dr. Taiga, urged all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious or political parties bias to bury their differences and come out en masse to vote for selfless leaders with capabilities of redirecting the nation on the path of recovery and prosperity this year.

The statement read in part ; “The year ended 2022 was a challenging year for many of us and our dear nation, Nigeria, but we all together forged ahead in hope with the believe that the new year 2023 will be a better year for us all”.

“I must say that we all deserves kudos as Nigerians that never gave up on ourselves and the country in the face of the biting economic woes and challenging insecurities that we all experienced this past year, as a result of the present government failure to tackle insurgencies, poverty, insecurities and provide the basic fundamental rights that Nigerians truly deserves”.

“Year 2023 as we all know is going to be a defining year politically, as we will all be going to the poll for the general elections to elect leaders at various levels of government that will steer the nation in the next vital four (4) years”.

“I called it vital years because the very bad state our nation is presently require brave leaders who will bury their self gratifications and come together to refocus and refined the country in all aspects in order to save us from this nose-diving economic state, decaying educational system, fearful and dreadful high level of insecurities, ridiculous high level corruption that has eaten very deep into our people and the system, police brutalities that has wasted many lives of bright Nigerians at their prime”.

“Everyone of us must know that at this point in time, we cannot continue to move in the same direction that got us all here in the first place, and that’s why it is important for every eligible Nigerian voters to careful look at the respective candidates vying for elective offices at all levels before casting their vote, so that we can all make the right choice of leaders that will be able to manage our many differences without marginalizing any part of the nation”.

“As this current administration of President Buhari is winding up their reign, they must be challenged to change the narratives that we experienced in year 2022 where 1,743 Nigerians were reportedly killed in the first quarter (Q1) as a result of the menace called Insecurity according to the data sourced and analysed by TheCable index after the end of Q1 2022. Worryingly, this figure excludes the killings by security operatives, insurgents and bandits”.

“And considering that the first quarter of this new year 2023 will witness the general election in the country, which has always been a fearful time for Nigerians in recent times as many of us always lack the expected confidence in our security architectures; who are meant to be neutral in a time like this but are rather left aloof under the strong grasp of desperate, callous and wicked politicians whose quest for power makes them desperate enough to use the security operatives against the Nigerian people during elections”.

“We therefore call on President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything possible to fulfil his promise of leaving a legacy of free and fair election at the end of his tenure”.

Continuing, “Fellow Nigerians, it is very sad to note that 2 years after the #ENDSARS protest against Police brutality, brutalities and extrajudicial killings is still happening all across the country and many of the people that suffered from the device hasn’t gotten the needed justice and compensations”.

“It was sad to note that on Christmas day, a trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent Police officer attached to the Ajiwe police station killed a pregnant lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem at Ajah, and the same was also said of the Ajiwe Police station in Ajah Lagos State of how recently, on December 7, a policeman attached to the same police station shot and killed a civilian Gafaru Buraimoh, and these are killings among many in the past calendar year 2022”.

“It is an obvious and already known indication that the Nigerian security agencies needs urgent reforms and immediate attention as we prepare towards the general election. Our officers must be psychologically, mentally and emotionally ready to carry out their responsibilities of securing lives instead of taking the lives in this new year 2023”.

“On the currency redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria, as much as it will help to ensure a steady transition into a cashless economy like the rest of the civilised world among many other benefits, but the timing and the urgency of it implemention towards an electioneering year calls for concern, as the CBN must guide against disruption of our already fragile economy”.

“We therefore employ all Nigerians to comply with this directives by depositing or exchanging their old notes for the new ones in our banks across the country before the set deadline”.

I want to use this medium to recognize and appreciate many well meaning Nigerians like Tobi Amusan among many others that has been making us proud in the global stage, whose representation has given many our people back here in Nigeria the renewed hope in believing that with hard work, perseverance and dedication they can achieve the greatest feat that might seems impossible. We know for sure that this new year 2023 will witness great breakthroughs for Nigerians in all works of life as hopefully more records will be broken and plenty awards will be won.

It is important at this junction to inform all members and well meaning friends of CDHR that we hope that the leadership tussle before the court of law will have a lasting and good end before the end of the first or at most second quarter of this year 2023. I must assure you that we won’t relent or retreat until justice is served accordingly. In the very words of J.K Rowling “We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.” I believe that with our unity of purpose, we will be able to fight against executive rascality and disregards to our constitution with an assurance of Victory.

Fellow Nigerians, as we continue in the journey of Year 2023, We must be resolute and persevere in making sure that our aspirations and desire for a better Nigeria becomes our reality. So we must not lose focus, stay committed and keep on believing that Nigeria will become the GREAT NATION that we all desire again”.

“Exercising our civic responsibility of voting is an important path that we all need to thread on this year, so we must be encouraged to go all out in collecting our PVCs at various INEC offices Nationwide and come out enmass to cast our vote for the right candidate that we believe will drive us to that expected good destination that we all desire”.