From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Action Alliance (AA) has declared that the party would not zone the presidency to any part of the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

National Chairman of the party, Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, while addressing delegates at the national convention of the party held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said the presidential candidate of the party could come from any part of the country.

He said: “We believe in the best and we will present the best person as our candidate in the presidential election. It doesn’t matter, where the candidate comes from as long as he is qualified and possesses the attributes of a good leader, our party we present him. We are not interested in where anybody comes from.

“I want to assure Nigerians that our party will present a formidable candidate in 2023. We are ready to bring about positive change and solutions to the problems confronting Nigerians,” he added.

Omoaje, who was reaffirmed as national chairman of the party by delegates at the convention, assured that the party would win not less than 10 states in the 2023 general election.