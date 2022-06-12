From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Presidential candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Solomon-David Okanigbuan has promised to put an end to the incessant strike in the nation’s higher institution of learning by ensuring that the educational sector gets the bulk share of the yearly budget if he gets elected as president, come 2023.

He said this while receiving his Certificate of Return at the party’s headquarters in Abuja .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Okanigbuan said the strike could have been avoided if those at the helm of affairs did the right thing by meeting the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Okanigbuan said no nation can make meaningful development without investing in its educational sector, adding that it is the bedrock of any given society.

He also said that the nation’s health sector that has been in the state of comatose can also be revamped to meet the yearnings of the citizens of the country.

The presidential candidate maintained that the revamping of the health sector will drastically stem the brain drains and capital flight in the country.

He, therefore, admonished all Nigerian youths to support his presidential ambition to bring about a better government policy that will reposition the country for good.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .