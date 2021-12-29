From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Minority Leader Chief Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP – Abia South) has drummed support for former Senate President Senator Anyim Pius Anyim’s presidential ambition.

This comes as Abaribe has reiterated his desire to run for Abia governor in 2023.

The senator spoke during a grand civic reception and conferment of the chieftaincy title of Maduforo Nde Ngwa on him by traditional rulers from Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

He described the former senate president as a man of integrity and a thorough Igbo son who deserves all the support needed to achieve his presidential goal.

While noting that Anyim was eminently qualified to be the president of the country, Abaribe urged him not to back out from the race no matter the pressure.

Abaribe, who is from the same Obingwa Local Government Area as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, used the occasion to reiterate his earlier decision to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senate Minority Leader said he had intimated Governor Ikpeazu on his desire to contest the governor and stated that soon, he would make his interest known to all Abians.

Speaking at the event, chairman on the occasion, ex-Senate President Chief Adolph Wabara said it was because Abaribe had been doing well that made the people of Abia South vote him into the Senate for four consecutive times.

Wabara said it was for the same reason that traditional rulers from Obingwa honoured Abaribe with the chieftaincy title.

Anyim described Abaribe as a strong-willed man who should be trusted with power.

He urged the people of the state to rally around Abaribe to ensure he becomes the next governor of the state.

The PDP candidate in the just concluded Anambra governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo, commended Abaribe for his exploits in the political firmament.

He said it was not for nothing that his people decided to honour him and urged God to keep on sustaining him.