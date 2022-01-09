From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Barely two weeks after the Senate Minority leader Ennyinnaya Abaribe declared interest in the governorship seat of Abia State, one of his allies, Chief Ncheta Omerekpe, has equally thrown his towel into the governorship ring of the state come 2023.

Omerekpe, who made the declaration at his country home, Umuakwu Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North LGA, during a stakeholders meeting of Isiala Ngwa North People’s Democratic Party (PDP), would be contesting the governorship seat on the platform of PDP.

A statement by his media team said Omerekpe represents fresh air in Abia politics as he had not held any elective political position in the state before now.

‘However, never in the history of Abia state has one young man done so much for his people without publicizing his lofty achievements.

‘For 16 years, Ncheta has done a lot to humanity until 3 years ago, when he was encouraged to set up a Foundation to become a rallying point for his humanitarian activities.’

Described as a worthy son of Ngwaland who had adequately paid his dues, the statement added that with Omerekpe’s declaration, an “untainted political actor” has joined the governorship race in Abia.

‘He is worthy son of Ngwaland, decorated as Odozi Obodo by the entire Ukwa la Ngwa Traditional Rulers Council. He is called Onowu Ndi Ngwa and Ofo Ndi Igbi outside Abia.’

With his declaration, many political watchers in Abia are of the opinion that an ‘untainted political actor’ has finally joined the race,’ the statement added.

Many dignitaries witnessed Omerekpe’s declaration. They pledged their support for his aspiration.