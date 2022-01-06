From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A political scientist, Mkpa Uka has expressed disappointment with the decision of the senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe to join the governorship race in 2023, saying it negates the existing Charter of Equity in the state which allows rotational governorship position.

Speaking in Umuahia, Uka said Abaribe, former deputy governor of Abia, cannot be clamouring for power rotation to the South-East to rule the country in 2023 and at the same time undermining an existing arrangement that allows power to rotate among the three geopolitical zones of his state.

He wondered why Abaribe, who he described as a diehard supporter and advocate of rotational leadership in the state and at the national level would join the race when his Abia South Senatorial District at the moment holds the governorship position.

“He can always express his mind as a politician and as an individual, but he knows it’s a wrong step to take, otherwise you take Abia back and that will create a crisis. For me it’s a disappointment.”