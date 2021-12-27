From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has said that the decision of Senate Minority leader, Chief Enyinnaya Abaribe to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state, would not distract him from delivering dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Senator Abaribe, who comes from the same local government with the governor, had while on a visit on Christmas Eve, informed Ikpeazu of his intention to run for the governorship seat in 2023.

Abaribe’s declaration of interest which was earlier seen as rumour, was later confirmed to Daily Sun by the senator’s media aide, Uchenna Awom.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

However, in a statement on Monday, Ikpeazu said Abaribe’s declaration of interest to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state will not distract him from delivering on his mandate.