From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Abia-born banker and financial expert, Mazi Iroy Orji has joined the race for the ticket of Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with promise to find solution to the country’s economic woes.

Orji said after picking the nomination and expression of interest forms of the APC that as an astute banker, he would bring his vast experience to bear in checking the current economic slide, which he said gets more downgraded and distressed, with falling values, hyperinflation, disinvestment and industrial unrest.

The aspirant said he was by the decision to vie for the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency, “matching words with action, aspiration with sincerity, vision with seriousness and a sense of responsibility with humility to confront the most urgent challenge in Arochukwu Ohafia Federal Constituency.”

On insecurity challenge facing the country, the aspirant said the creation of jobs, which he would pursue vigorously if elected, will be the panacea to the menace.

He appealed to delegates to the primary elections and party members to support his aspiration by voting for him during the primaries as the first step to electing him in the 2023 elections.

Mazi Chimere Ikenga, the President General of Nzuko Amannagwu Arochukwu worldwide who accompanied the aspirant, pleaded with the delegates to vote for Orji, as he is well qualified and prepared to represent them.

