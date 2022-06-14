Reverend Ukpai Kalu of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, says the people of Abia State senatorial district and South East geo-political zone would benefit immensely if the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is re-elected to the Senate in 2023.

According to the cleric, Kalu has done well to position Ndigbo at the centre of political negotiations, applauding the former Abia state governor for his “exceptional’’ performance since assuming office as the Senator representing Abia North senatorial district.

He praised Kalu in an interview with journalists on Tuesday morning at the Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri, while reacting to the outcome of the just concluded convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He appealed to the people of Abia North senatorial district to support and re-elect Kalu for the betterment of the district, saying that “some people were there for decades with zero impact for our people. Kalu has done exceptionally well and I’m using this opportunity to commend him, as well as urge the people of Abia North senatorial district to continue to entrust the affairs of the zone to him.

“Although I am not a politician, you have to accept it if somebody does well. I can assure you that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has done excellently since he was elected in 2019.

“Our people in Abia North senatorial district, Abia State and Ndigbo in general stand to benefit more if he is re-elected to represent the district.

“We must unanimously support him because he has done so much by attracting development to Abia North through road projects, renovation of schools and other basic amenities. More benefits will come if he is re-elected, that’s the expectation. Those trying to challenge him should step down immediately because we don’t want any form of backwardness,” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .