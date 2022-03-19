By Sunday Ani

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abia State chapter, have passed a vote of confidence on the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the state chapter’s meeting with the Governor in Umuahia, the state capital, on Wednesday.

A statement jointly signed by the state party chairman and secretary, Dr. Alwell Asiforo Okere, and Mr. Iro David, noted that attendance at the meeting comprised members of the state working committee of the party, state executive committee members, local government executive committee members and principal officers of the 184 wards in the state.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

According to the communiqué, members after the meeting, resolved to commend the governor for his determination to ensure that the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 election emerged through the party’s decision.

Other resolutions, according to the communiqué, included: “That we commend the Governor’s decision that the leadership of the party and all the ward chapters of the party will participate in chatting a direction towards the emergence of a worthy flagbearer; that we shall mobilise all the party resources to work for the success of our candidate in the 2023 general election; that the party shall work in harmony for its overall success and that we urge all party faithful in line with our custom to cue behind our candidates at all levels to guarantee victory at the polls.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The party members passed a vote of confidence on the governor for his giant strides and development in the state, and for his ability to make Abia State the West African hub for small and medium scale enterprises.

According to the communiqué, other reasons for the vote of confidence on the governor included: “For the policies of his government which has led to outstanding improvements in foreign direct investments as captured by the records of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

“For the peaceful political atmosphere and robust inter-party relations in the state; for the valuable indices from agencies of the Federal Government which has portrayed Abia State in good light; for his commitment to providing working tools to the state working committee of the party and other levels of the party and for his constructive engagement with the party to chart a way forward to determine issues that affect 2023 elections.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .