From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former general manager, Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Okechukwu Apugo, has cautioned politicians in the state to respect the zoning arrangement that allows the rotation of who governs the state.

He spoke against the backdrop of comments by some politicians that in 2023, zoning would not be used to determine who becomes Abia State governor.

Apugo said power had rotated among the three senatorial zones in accordance with the spirit of Abia Charter of Equity and should not be truncated by greedy and selfish politicians.

“Power rotation is sacrosanct and must be respected by all political parties and aspirants in line with the Abia Charter of Equity,” he said.

He advised all those interested in the governorship position “to wait for their own turn as equity demands that power should return to Abia North come 2023 in the interest of peace and brotherhood.”

He said Abia youths would resist imposition in 2023, declaring that the era of god-fatherism is gone.