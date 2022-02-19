By Vincent Kalu

Abia State Association of Town Unions has added its voice to the clamour for the rotation of the governorship of the state in line with Abia Charter of Equity, as agreed by the founding fathers of the state.

A communiqué signed by the acting President of the Association, High Chief Okonko Kenneth Obi, at the end of its extraordinary meeting held on Friday at Bende, noted that as presidents general of various communities, they deemed it fit to convene the meeting in response to recent political developments ranging from unnecessary rancour to bitter political struggles ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

The group therefore asserted, among others, that “Abia State stands on a tripod of three senatorial zones for the purpose of rotation of the governorship of the state.

“That in recognition of that sacred fact, the founding fathers of the state instituted the Abia Charter of Equity, which emphasizes the rotation of political offices, including the governorship, for equity, peace and stability of the state;

“That it was for that purpose that the governorship has rotated from Abia North in 1999, Abia Central in 2007, and Abia South in 2015.

“That for the sake of justice and equity and in line with the Abia Charter of Equity, the governorship should rotate back to Abia North in 2023.

“That to realise number four above, all political parties in Nigeria are advised to pick their governorship candidate from only Abia North Senatorial Zone. Failure to do so will have electoral consequences for them.

“That no Abia North son or daughter should accept the position of deputy governorship or director general of campaign organization for any candidate outside Abia North for the purposes of the 2023 governorship election. Severe sanctions, including ostracism await anyone who subverts this patriotic advice.

“That those elders from both Abia Central and Abia South who signed some documents for Abia North seeking their support for their sons in 2007 and 2015, in exchange for Abia North to produce the governor in 2023 should speak up and affirm their commitment.

“That any attempt to deny Abia North the governorship in 2023 is a direct threat to the peace and stability of the state.

“That we commend our visionary and pragmatic governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu for his numerous developmental strides since 2015.

“That we urge him, as a product of equity to openly support the rotation of governorship to Abia North in 2023 for the preservation of his legacies and the interest of peace and stability of the state.”