From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As 2023 political activities gather momentum, the South East Youth Alliance, Abia State Chapter, and the United Abia People’s Congress, have disclosed that their support and vote for the next governor of Abia State will only go to Bishop Sunday Onuoha, President of Vision Africa International.

Similarly, the Abia Women for Good Governance, an Igbo socio-political movement for promotion and sustainance of good governance in Abia state, has also promised to mobilize support for Bishop Onuoha, the Co-Chairman of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP).

In a joint statements released in Abuja, on Thursday, the groups urged the clergyman to answer the call of Abia people who, they said, are tired of bad governance, to take over from the current governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, whose tenure will end next year.

Okenna Njoku of the South East Youth Alliance and Tony Uwaoma of United Abia People’s Congress, said the long silence of Bishop Onuoha over the Abia gubernatorial race is causing political confusion in Abia state, hence they challenged him to answer the clarion call of Abia people as quickly as possible.

They said: “Abia youths, women, students, traders, civil servants, keke operators, commercial drivers, pensioners and aged parents are appealing to him not to waste time again in declaration for Abia governorship election.

“His benevolence, charitable and philanthropic gestures using the platform of Vision Africa International in the rehabilitation and empowerment of hopeless youths for a better future is overwhelming.

“He has transformed and empowered the lives and future of hundreds of prisoners and awaiting trial inmates. His healthcare delivery services, capacity building and skill acquisition interventions have marked him an excellent candidate to replace Governor Ikpeazu.”

Meanwhile, the Chairperson and Secretary of Abia Women for Good Governance, Chidimma Ike and Blessing Kalu, respectively, noted that Abia governance system is seriously begging for an eloquent, fearless and dedicated leader who will wipe out the continuous tears of women and children.

They said: “We have watched and studied all the aspirants jostling for the gubernatorial election in Abia state. As women, we have married many husbands, from marriage experiences, we know the best husband that will take good care of our children in healthcare, education, economy, religious tolerance and harmony.

“We have decided to queue behind Bishop Onuoha, for his gubernatorial ambition. We will moblize 70 per cent of Abia women for support and his emergence as the next governor of Abia state.”

