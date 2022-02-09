By Chukwudi Nweje

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aboh Mbaise Local Government has thrown its weight behind Ezinwa Princewill Ugochukwu Amuchie, who is aspiring to represent Aboh Mbaise State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly.

This was the outcome of a consultative meeting between the local government leadership, executives and the aspirant held recently at the Mbutu residence of the Local Government Chairman, Mr Maxwell Nnawuihe.

Former Oke Ovoro Development Center Coordinator, Dr Silas Nwamadi,

described Amuchie as the best bride of Uvuru ward 1 and Uvuru ward 2. This was as he eulogized the PDP leadership in Aboh Mbaise for the peace the people enjoy in the local government.

Dr. Nwamadi pleaded with the delegates to reward Amuchie for his long steadfastness in the party and assured them that Amuchie will not betray the party if elected.

In his remarks, Amuchie thanked the leadership of the party for their support over the years and reassured them of his readiness to retrieve the party’s stolen mandate come 2023.

He pleaded with the leaders, delegates and party faithful to work with him to bring home victory for the party as he is prepared for the task.