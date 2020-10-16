Academic Frontier Initiative (AFI), a group of lecturers in tertiary institutions, has said it would root for Igbo president in 2023.

The group in a statement by its National Coordinator, Dr. Chinedu Onyeizugbe; National Secretary, Dr. Tochukwu Oguegbe and National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Robert Dode, said it had become desideratum and expedient for political parties to zone their presidential ticket to the South East in the spirit of equity and fairness.

The group hinged its position on the fact that the South East was yet to produce a Nigerian president in the contemporary time.

“The South East region have many qualified and eminent personalities who can steer the leadership of the country without any form of marginalisation. As academic group involving lecturers from all over Nigeria, we are ready to meet with every stakeholder in the six geopolitical zones in the country. We want every political party to zone its flagship to anyone they deemed fit in the South East.”

Academic Frontier Initiative is a non-partisan group, made up of tertiary institutions lecturers across Nigeria.