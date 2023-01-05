From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National Chairman of Accord, Muhammed Nalado, has said his party will record landslide electoral victory across Nigeria during the 2023 general elections, including Oyo State.

He made the disclosure in his address when he handed over the party’s flag to the Oyo North senatorial candidate, Shina Peller, currently representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency in the House of Representatives, for his campaign flag-off at Adabo Market, Palace Square, Ode Oba, Iseyin, on Wednesday.

According to him, the large crowd that he saw in Iseyin at the programme has shown that Accord is solid in Oyo State. He added: “All our candidates will win the elections. Insha Allah, we will come back here to celebrate the victory of our senatorial candidate and all other candidates in 2023. Oyo State is home of Accord. We are on ground. And I want to assure you that our senatorial candidate and all other candidates will win the elections because Accord is popular in the state.

“We are popular more than any other political parties in the state. We will defeat candidates of all other political parties in the 2023 general elections. We will win the elections hands down.”

Shina Peller, in his address, noted that he decided not to contest again for the House of Representatives in his federal constituency because four local government areas make up the constituency. He explained that the four local government areas agreed that the only seat for the constituency in the lower chambers of the National Assembly should be occupied on rotational basis.

Peller, who said it would be unfair to other local government if he, who hails from Iseyin Local Government, decided to re-contest for the seat. He added that by popular demand, he was asked by his people to go for the Oyo North senatorial district.

He, however, noted that among candidates across leading political parties in the state contesting got Oyo North senatorial district, he is the only one who hails from Oke-Ogun, which has 10 among the 13 local government areas that make up the district. He added that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP), chose their senatorial candidate for Oyo North from Ogbomoso, which has three local government in the senatorial district.

Peller told members and leaders of Accord from the 13 local government areas of the district that “It is a new dawn in our senatorial district. Of course, the new dawn will.cover the whole of Oyo State and Nigeria. In 2019, I asked for your votes and you supported me. We did not lose in a single polling unit. What we promised you that we shall do, we have done them.

“In spite of the fact that COVID-19 disturbed us for more than one year, we have empowered thousands of constituents. I have organised Peller Unity Cup (PUC) for the 10 local government areas of Oke-Ogun and football talents have been discovered. We are not abandoning them. We have linked them up to the right places to become national and international stars.

“So, I have come to ask for your votes again. If you vote for me and I get to the Senate, I will do much more than what I am doing right now for this senatorial district.”

National Secretary of Accord, Adebukola Ajaja, and the 2023 governorship candidate of the party in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu; deputy governorship candidate of the party, Prof Abiodun Ayandele; National Executive Committee members, and political leaders from the 13 local government areas that make up Oyo North senatorial district, all candidates of the party in the district, were among dignitaries in attendance at the flag-off.