The Action Alliance (AA) has declared that it is poised to taking over the reins of government from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023.

The National Chairman of the party, Hon Rufai Adekunle Omo-Aje, who spoke shortly after he was reelected at the party’s national convention held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, at the weekend said AA is the only alternative political party for Nigerians.

Omo-Aje, who took a swipe at both the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that the two major political parties are colossal failures, having disappointed Nigerians.

He said Nigerians are determined to take their fate into their own hands, hence the decision to join the AA, adding that some progressive Nigerians had in the last few days identified with the party across the length and breadth of the country.

The AA national chairman, who was reelected alongside other National Executive Committee members, said both APC and PDP are not different from each other, as members of the two parties share the same political ideology.

‘Nigerians are already tired of both the PDP and APC, which are the two major political parties we have in Nigeria today. Members of the two parties often cross carpet, which means they are one family,’ he said.

‘The only alternative that remains for Nigerians now is the Action Alliance. Progressive minded people are already joining the party and you will see what will happen in the Anambra State governorship election which holds later this year and the other governorship elections which will hold before 2023,’ he stressed.

He declared that the AA is already a threat to the APC, adding that the party will send the APC packing at the federal level come 2023.

While condemning the policies of the APC-led federal government, Omo-Aje urged Nigerians to vote out the party at all tiers of government and embrace the AA, which he said has a welfarist agenda for the people.