From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The founder of Root Television and Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Party, ADC in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Dumebi Kachikwu has said that ADC has all the structures and capacity needed to emerge victorious in all elective positions.

Dumebi made this disclosure,on Saturday at the closing ceremony of a two day retreat of the party ,held in Abuja.

He explained that the retreat is meant to address three key issues bothering on ADC post convention issues, interface with the various States candidates of the party and preparation for the 2023 General Elections.

“We are having a two day retreat, this retreat is address oraddresses three issues, post convention issues. State of the states and the way forward for us as a party.

“I’m sure you are aware that ADC outside the other better known parties is the third force party that has structure in all the states, we have all our 36 States chairmen here, the Gubernatorial Candidates for that states, our NWC reviewing the state and their readiness for the next generatal elections,he said

Dumebi stressed that politic are local and the party would use the two day retreat to review the strategy for all the states so that there would be harmonization with the presidential campaign and what the presidential campaign will do.

He, therefore urged Nigerians to go out and get themselves registered and rally round the African Democratic Party for the rightful and sincere leadership that will turn the country into a modern Nation.

