From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create additional polling centres in the country.

INEC recently said plans are underway to create new polling centres in the country, before the 2023 general elections.

The ADC said creating more polling centres, in addition to the existing 120,000 polling, will further increase the cost of electioneering in the country.

The ADC National Chairman, Chief Okey Nwosu, who stated this at the party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Friday, urged public officials to exercise restraint, while formulating policies that will affect the economy of the country adversely.

Nwosu noted that while the United States of America (USA) with land mass of 9.8million square kilometers has 250,000 polling centres, Nigeria with approximately 923, 768 square kilometers has 120,000.

According to him, ” recently, INEC has been on the offensive to create more polling stations in addition to the existing 120,000 stations; in spite of the Nigeria budget limitations and economic struggles.

” INEC and the National Assembly have shown apathy to due diligence and efficacious financial management. The ration and rationale of election expenses to the GDP of the country is mind-boggling and sparks sign of irresponsibility.”

The ADC chairman stated that the cost of electioneering is taking a heavy toll on the country, political parties and citizens

Consequently, he said the National Assembly, INEC , as well as political parties should be concerned about the cost of elections in the country and its effects on the economy.

“Our elections and democracy must not continue to sap the country because leaders are inept, corrupt and uncreative,” Nwosu stated