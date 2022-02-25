From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Friday boasted that it will defeat both the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election.

National chairman of the party, Ralph Oke Nwosu who stated this in Asaba, Delta State, said ADC has been built over the last 20 years to become the party of the moment and the much desired third force to upstage the APC and PDP.

Nwosu spoke shortly after the party officially welcomed a 42-year old presidential aspirant, Mr. Chukwuka Monye, with the formal presentation of a party membership card.

He lamented that Nigeria has been reduced to the poverty capital of the world with ravaging insecurity and dilapidated infrastructure in the past 22 years that the PDP and APC held on to power at the centre.

In his speech after being presented with the membership card, Mr. Monye, a social innovator, said he declared his intention to contest the presidency six weeks ago at his hometown of Onicha-Ugbo, Delta State.

Monye said after extensive consultations, he decided to pitch his tent with ADC because the party’s ideology aligned with his personal belief that a new Nigeria is possible.

“Today we witnessed a convergence of values and vision, a merging of strength and passion and the emergence of a dynamic combination that is able to deliver to us a new Nigeria, a Nigeria of our dreams where everyone is able to fulfill their potentials.

“After extensive and intensive consultation across various parties and groups and considering the reasons above, I am pleased to announce my membership of ADC, a party whose values and goals align with mine.

“In choosing a party, I have considered many things including integrity, excellence all of which drive me. I am passionate about a new Nigeria. I chose a party that is passionate about restoring and defending the dignity of every Nigerian.

“ADC is committed to innovation and attracting passionate and progressive Nigerians. The party embodies inclusivity, accountability, justice, security and the welfare of women, youths and people living with disabilities,” he said.

Monye acknowledged that ADC already has a number of political aspirants for presidential, gubernatorial and legislative roles, noting that he was looking forward to competing direct primaries.

Fielding questions from journalists, Monye who anchored his campaign on ‘Our future is now’ outlined a three-point agenda of security, institutional reforms and poverty alleviation for the rapid transformation of the country.

The University of Oxford trained innovation strategist, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Amendment Bill into law, saying that it was the beginning of a better Nigeria.

Born on July 21, 1979, Monye is the founder of Ciuci Consulting, one of Africa’s multinational operations management consulting firms for the transformation of private and public institutions.