From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC of Forum of State Chairmen, Kingsley Ogga, has stated that the party would officially kick-off its campaigns in Kogi state on the 20th of October while it plans to hold its national convention on the 15th of October.

Kingsley Ogga, disclosed this to newsmen in a telephone interview in Abuja.

He said, “We have rolled out our timetable for the campaigns but first of all we want to do our convention. We’ve written INEC to do our convention on the 15th of this month. And after that Kogi will be the first place for our campaign. But before then, we will do a workshop in every state. We’ve targeted 20th of this month to kick-off our campaigns in Kogi state.”

When asked whether its presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu was doing consultations, he said, “He is doing a lot of consultations, anybody that is saying he is not doing consultations are telling lies. The man is even doing more than what is expected of him. We have been going round.

“We have gone to see Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, we have seen Ibrahim Babaginda, we have gone to Sokoto for the mega consultation. We have been moving individually, the only thing is that we are not making noise.”

Ogga further expressed optimism that the ADC was poised than ever before to win its elective seat in the 2023 elections.