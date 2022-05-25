From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has ahead of the 2023 general elections urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to adopt candidate selection process.

The Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu 0istated this during the ADC’s banquet and national parley with ADC presidential hopefuls, with the theme: “Forging Ahead, Leading Forward and Knowledge-driven Collegiate Presidency,” held in Abuja.

He explained that the candidate selection process will help Nigeria and Nigerians in the shortlisting of right candidates with the necessary qualifications and skill set to for any political seat.

“Two weeks ago when we had a meeting with INEC, I told them that the candidate selection process is the most important thing as far as our democracy is concerned. Because the fact that you will deliver a good election is as a product of who you’ve been able to get as the best President.

“This is a part of our continuous screening and candidate selection process. If you want to employ the best chief executive for your organisation you have to take the selection process very well, but the system here, they want to rush everything.

“What we’ve done, we don’t have so much resources, but for the first time we believe this is our time, after almost 24 years, a whole generation of the life of this country, 24 years of PDP and APC.

Nigerians are suffering, our country has gotten so low but we’ve deliberately taken out time to build a party to take charge.

“It is now left to Nigerians to know if this party is ready to take charge. That’s what we’ve done today, and I feel excited.

“Even if we have 1,000 persons contesting the elections only one person will be the President. The only party that is not a one man party is ADC.he said.

The foremost political party (ADC) has been able to culminate 11 presidential hopefuls, which are, Dr. Mani Ibrahim, Hon. Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka, Dr. Chike Okogwu, Lady Angela Johnson, Dr Chukwuka Monye, Princess Chichi Ojei.Others are, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Hon. Dumebi Kachikwu, Bishop Ify-George Oforkansi, Dr. Muhammed Lamido, Dr. Favour Ayodele.