By Sunday Ani

Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has outlined what he called action plan to eradicate bad governance in Nigeria, one of which includes calling on Nigerians, especially those of voting age, to ensure that they get their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) before the 2023 general elections.

Outlining some that action plans that Nigerians must embrace to eradicate bad governance, Adebayo, who won his party’s primary after beating his closest opponent, Mrs. Kadijat Okunu-Lamidi, noted that in addition to registering with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigerians must also register with his party, the SDP, in order to facilitate their journey to the Promised Land. “To participate in the election, registering with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is mandatory,” he insisted.He also included in the action plan a massive and sustained political orientation aimed at opening the minds of the electorates so that they could shun monetary inducement from the political money bag and vote wisely. “I believe that with the above steps carefully taken, the electorates will be emboldened to go out to mobilise support for our party. They must also make sure they vote out the old order because that represents bad governance,” he said.

