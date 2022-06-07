From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu has promised to reconcile all aggrieved persons in the state chapter of the opposition party.

Adebutu stated this, on Tuesday, in Abuja, after receiving his certificate of return as the winner of the PDP governorship primary in Ogun State, at the party’s national secretariat, in Abuja.

The governorship hopeful, who spoke in an interview with journalists, shortly after receiving the certificate, said expressed appreciation to members of Ogun PDP for nominating as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 polls.

Adebutu noted that he would continue to reach out to all party members, who are aggrieved for one reason or the other. And expressed hopes that soon all the aggrieved persons in the Ogun be PDP would have been fully reconciled.

“We take this as a challenge to work harder and we’re particularly grateful that our people and the party for the platform. PDP has given us this opportunity to go forward and rescue our state…

“It is now a duty for all concerned to go forward and do reconciliation and I can assure you that we have already embarked on that duty. We will continue to reach out to those that feel that they have a grouse.