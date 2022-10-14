From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to step down from his position as All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council Chairman.

Adeyanju, in a statement made available to Saturday Sun, said President Buhari cannot be talking of a free and fair election while he is the chairman of a campaign council of a political party.

“This is a terrible signal of conflict of interest and bad body language to the electorates. He is the father of the nation and he should stay neutral. I, therefore, call on Mr President to step down his appointment as the Chairman of the Campaign Council of the APC to allow for a free and fair election as he has promised Nigerians and the international community will be impressed with such a move,” Adeyanju said.

While saying that Buhari being the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council was a moral issue and not a legal issue, Adeyanju further said President Buhari has placed a moral burden on himself and by himself by occupying the position.