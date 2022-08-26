From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former vice president, Nnamdi Sambo, has asked candidates and stakeholders of the various political parties to adopt issue-based campaigns as the nation approaches the 2023 general election.

He made the call during the Annual Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Legacy Dialogue in Abuja, yesterday.

Sambo noted that the 2022 dialogue put together by the Ibrahim and Maryam Babangida Presidential Library Foundation with the broad theme: ‘Issues in Africa’s Democratic Journey,’ is unique and apt, especially as it comes ahead of another electioneering process scheduled to hold next year in the country.

He added that political stability in Nigeria’s democracy is as strategic as stability in Africa’s democratic journey.

The former Kaduna State governor noted that since the return to democratic rule in Nigeria in 1999, the nation has witnessed six successful elections which is a clear indication of how acceptable democracy has become as the best method of governance in the country.

He stated that democratic institutions have continued to be strengthened, while more Nigerians have continued to participate in the process either seeking to lead, or as active participants to elect their leaders at various levels of leadership.

Sambo recalled that in December 2020, he led a 90-member delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Observer Mission to the Republic of Niger to observe presidential and parliamentary elections in the country.

He disclosed that the outcome of the elections were not only impressive, but a clear departure from the sit-tight syndrome of some of past African leaders who never wanted to cede power through democratic process.

Sambo further said recent elections in Kenya and some parts of Africa have also established evidences of Africa’s democratic journey as a continent and how democracy is taking firm root in Africa, but not without peculiar challenges.

“As we approach the critical stage towards the 2023 general election in Nigeria, it is important to use this opportunity to call on all political parties and indeed, candidates and other key stakeholders to adopt issue-based campaigns.

“We must all shun the use of hate or foul language and mudslinging to avoid overheating the polity. Peaceful, free and fair election next year will definitely mark yet another important milestone in our march towards sustainable democracy, peace and development of our dear nation,” Sambo said.

While encouraging Nigerians to actively get involved in the electoral process by exercising their constitutional rights, Sambo called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure adequate voter education and sufficient preparation for hitch-free elections.

“Next year, by the grace of Almighty Allah, we shall witness another transition from one democratically elected government to another Insha Allah.

“Nigeria must continue to get it right as a positive example for other countries in West Africa and indeed, beyond,” Sambo stated.

In his remarks, former President Goodluck Jonathan, said the forthcoming elections are critical to the national aspirations, shared prosperity and development of the country.

Jonathan urged politicians to be mindful of the unity and stability of the country and exercise discipline in their campaigns and other political activities.

“To the rest of us, this period does not afford us the luxury of indifference. We must be determined to participate in our democratic processes. It requires that we must mobilise to vote those who will manage the affair of the country with honesty in order to guarantee peace, justice, unity and progress in our land,” Jonathan said.

On his part, Bello said it was imperative that governments and people across the African continent work hard to sustain the demands of democratic governance across the entire African continent.

The FCT Minister added that in Nigeria, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, building on the foundation laid by past leaders, including former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has further entrenched democratic values in the country.

“The signing into law of the Electoral Act 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari, has far-reaching positive outcomes that will also strengthen the confidence of citizens in our electoral processes, leading ultimately to a more stable polity,” Bello said.

Also speaking, former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, said whereas Nigerians cannot say any leader has got everything right, it was true that some leaders, including Babangida did manage to get some things right which succeeding leaders abandoned.

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) further said as a consequence, Nigerians found themselves taking turns and competing to cry for Nigeria.

“We have failed to appreciate the fact that insecurity is a consequence. If we don’t deal with the causes of insecurity, we will keep repeating the same mistakes. If we had sustained IBB’s policy of nomadic education, some of the security challenges rocking our nation will not be as complex as they have become.

“On democracy, I have heard views that appear contradictory. You want zoning. Zone what? Zone the right to serve? It is your turn? To do what? There is some implied self-interest in all of the clamour for zoning or power rotation.

“People must understand that to be a technocrat doesn’t make anyone a competent leader. The qualities of leadership does not flow from the classroom. To be electable does not necessarily mean to be a technocrat,” Oshiomhole stated.

In her welcome remarks, the Convener of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Legacy Dialogue, Aisha Babangida, said the event brought together, some of the finest minds in Nigeria to consider the prospects for the future of the nation as Nigerians look forward to next year’s transitional election.

“Today is an opportunity to build on the success of last year’s maiden edition of The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Legacy Dialogue and to take forward, the ideas discussed there. But more than that, it is an opportunity to build on the wider legacy of progress towards democracy in our great nation as we consider the pressing issues in Africa’s democratic journey,” Babangida said.