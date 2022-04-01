A socio-cultural organisation in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, known as ‘Nsukka Ezue Group’, has joined the league of partisan and non-partisan groups supporting the adoption and strict adherence to the established rotational zoning arrangement of the governorship position in the state, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking when a delegation of the Nsukka Ezue Group, comprising intellectuals, academics, members of the clergy and traditional institutions, politicians and men and women of different political persuasions, paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at Government House, Enugu, the Chairman, Prof. Damian Opata, said they were fully in support of the current zoning formula in Enugu State.

Opata said “zoning, whether called federal character or rotation of offices is well established in Nigeria”, adding that “it is the embodiment of equity, justice and inclusivity in any polity, especially one as diverse as the Nigerian federation.”

The group declared that “any person openly or clandestinely against zoning or campaigning against it in Nigeria in general, and in Enugu State in particular, is neither patriotic nor altruistic and peace loving.”

Speaking particularly about Enugu State, the Chairman said: “Any person or persons against the established zoning principle are selfish and self-bent on destabilising the prevailing atmosphere of peace, security and stability your (Gov. Ugwuanyi’s) regime has successfully entrenched in the state.”

Commending Ugwuanyi for the good job he has continued to do in Enugu State, the group declared support for the governor and urged him to “go ahead and anoint your successor as your predecessors in office did.”