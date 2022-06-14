By Emma Jemegah

Super Eagles yesterday erased a 63-year old goals record by pummeling Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in second match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to consign the 10-1 win over Dahomey (now Benin Republic) in November 1959.

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen scored four out of the 10 goals at the Stade Adrar in Agadir, Morocco.

The Eagles got off to a flying start, with Osimhen scoring in the 9th minute from Moses Simon’s assist. Just before the half-hour mark, Osimhen turned provider as Simon registered his name on the scoresheet for the second goal.

Osimhen would be the creator again as the game moved into half-time, the striker setting up his partner, Terem Moffi, for the first international goal of his career.

Three minutes into the second half, Osimhen scored his second goal of the afternoon and fourth for Nigeria off an assist by Ademola Lookman, the former Everton man starting for the Eagles for the first time.

Etebo scored his first goal in over a year, Terem Moffi got his second of the day, and Lookman capped a superb individual performance with his first-ever goal for Nigeria before substitute Ahmed Musa set up Osimhen for the final two goals of the game, first in the 65th minute and then the 84th minute.

The Super Eagles sit on top of Group A with six points from two games, scoring eleven goals and conceding just once.

