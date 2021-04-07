By Lukman Olabiyi

Southwest socio-political group, Afenifere, has denied supporting presidential bid of any aspirant for the 2023 presidential election.

The group position, was it swift reaction to the purported endorsement of former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu as candidate of the region for 2023 presidential election by Afenifere.

The leader of South West Agenda , (SWAGA) , Prince Dayo Adeyeye, was alleged to have claimed that he secured Tinubu endorsement as candidate of the region for 2023 presidential election during a visit to Pa Ruben Fasoranti, erstwhile Afenifere leader , during the week.

Afenifere, in a statement by its Director of Communications, Sola Lawal, stated that the group was still mourning the demise of its late Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin in whose honour the group suspended all engagements.

Lawal also pointed out that 96 year old Pa Fasoranti has taken a “deserved rest when he formally handed over to Chief Ayo Adebanjo three weeks ago after leading the group for 12 years and so the former couldn’t have spoken for Afenifere during the SWAGA visit to his Akure home.”

The group further said it has temporarily halted all activities in honour of Odumakin who is still lying in the morgue, cold and lonely.

” The Adeyeye foray into Afenifere space at this period of huge loss and intense mourning is disrespectful , insensitive and unwarranted “, Lawal said.

” Being a former Afenifere top notch and, infact , Odumakin’s immediate predecessor in office as spokesperson for Afenifere, Adeyeye should cease all activities and join us in mourning at this trying times” Lawal said.