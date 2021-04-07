From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has endorsed former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, for president in 2023.

Leader of the organisation, Reuben Fasoranti, who spoke on behalf of the organisation during a courtesy call on him by the South West Agenda (SWAGA), a group championing the presidential ambition of Tinubu in the South West, said Tinubu is the best person for the post of the president in 2023.

He said the former Lagos State governor has all it takes to lead the country, saying he would give him necessary support.

Fasoranti, who extolled the virtues of Tinubu, said the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress has served the country and deserves to rule.

He said Tinubu’s activities and struggle made him stand out among politicians of his class.

Earlier, the leader of SWAGA, Dayo Adeyeye, said Tinubu will implement the clamour for restructuring being made by Afenifere.

He said Tinubu is a detribalised Nigerian who has contributed significantly to the progress of the country more than any politician in his class. Adeyeye also called on Yoruba leaders to join hands and support the candidature of Tinubu.