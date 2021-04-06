From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere has endorsed former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 presidency.

Leader of the organization, Chief Reuben Fasoranti who spoke on behalf of the organization during a courtesy call on him by the South West Agenda (SWAGA), a group championing the presidential ambition of Tinubu in the South West geo political zone, said Tinubu is the best person for the post of the President come 2023.

He said the former Lagos State Governor has all it takes to lead the country, assuring that he would give him all necessary support.

Fasoranti who extolled the virtues of Tinubu, said the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has served the country and deserves to rule.

He said Tinubu’s activities and struggle made him stand out among politicians of his class.

Earlier, the leader of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye assured that Tinubu will implement the clamour for restructuring being made by Afenifere.

He said Tinubu is a detribalised Nigerian who has contributed significantly to the progress of the country more than any politician in his class.

Adeyeye also called on all Yoruba leaders to join hands together and support the candidature of Tinubu.