From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A frontline aspirant for the Kwande / Ushongo House of Representatives seat, Prof Kohol Iornem has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) to the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP).

Prof. Iornem who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday said he will now be contesting for the same seat on the platform of the NNPP.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Ushongo-born House of Representatives aspirant who had earlier bought his nomination and expression of interest form on the platform of the PDP said he initially thought that the PDP would provide a better opportunity for him to actualize his aspiration.

He however noted that recent agitations to appease Kwande with the House of Representatives seat has made it impossible for him to continue in the party.

Iormen further explained that although, the leadership of the PDP saw his credentials and capacity as a credible candidate, their hands have been tied.

He added that he fully understands how they want to handle the issue they are facing regarding Kwande’s governorship and senate agitations.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I have demonstrated seriousness of my candidature by obtaining the expression of interest and nomination forms of the PDP as well as consulting widely with key stakeholders, delegates and the grassroots.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“However, the process being followed by the PDP is not one that would produce the best candidate to address the yearnings of my constituents. But I reiterate that my decision is in good fate and not with bitterness nor act of desperation.”

The House of Representatives hopeful thanked his family, friends and teeming supporters for their unwavering commitment, even as he encouraged them to remain steadfast to his vision to offer an effective, robust and transparent representation for the people.

He assured his supporters that consultation would be intensified to galvanize more support, just as he expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious in next year’s general election.